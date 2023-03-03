Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ETG stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.21. 54,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,405. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

