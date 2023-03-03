Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETO stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.28. 23,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,370. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 88,302 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

