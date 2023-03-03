Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ETY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. 82,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,875. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.