Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. 82,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,875. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETY. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 811.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth $124,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

