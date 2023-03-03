eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1,010.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038,011 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944,530 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.19% of eBay worth $38,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of eBay by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

eBay Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $60.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.31%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

