Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after buying an additional 244,958 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after buying an additional 214,243 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after buying an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $68,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 69,616 shares of company stock valued at $31,359,809. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $441.62. The company had a trading volume of 218,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $601.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $427.57 and a 200-day moving average of $415.18. The firm has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.53, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

