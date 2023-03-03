Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 13,334 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 131,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 89,087 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 96,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.50.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWM. Vertical Research dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

