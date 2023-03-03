Echo Street Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 328,062 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $13,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $352.93. 269,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.85 and its 200-day moving average is $296.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

