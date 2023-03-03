Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Capri by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Capri by 38.3% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 48,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capri by 15.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 10.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 110,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 224.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 340,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.12. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.28.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

