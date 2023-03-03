Echo Street Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,047 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,296 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

KO stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,872,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,169,196. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $257.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

