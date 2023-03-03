Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.76. 74,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,331. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $125.36 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.90.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total transaction of $479,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,078 shares in the company, valued at $58,840,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total transaction of $479,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,078 shares in the company, valued at $58,840,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,187,081.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,604 shares of company stock worth $1,513,276 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.27.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.