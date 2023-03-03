Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.30. The company had a trading volume of 65,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Further Reading

