Echo Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,105 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO remained flat at $56.15 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 84,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,191. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

