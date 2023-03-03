Ecolab Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ecolab Trading Up 2.2 %

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

NYSE:ECL opened at $161.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 55.50%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.