Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday.
Ecovyst Price Performance
ECVT stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,949,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,871. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.88.
About Ecovyst
Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.
