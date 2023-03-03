Edgar Lomax Co. VA Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in Medtronic by 12.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.80. 1,302,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,282,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.28. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

