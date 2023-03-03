Edgar Lomax Co. VA Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,280 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 4.4% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $63,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,047 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,296. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.4 %

KO stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $59.49. 2,868,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,195,673. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.75. The company has a market cap of $257.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading

