Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $19.66 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,933 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $475.16. The company had a trading volume of 650,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,570. The company has a 50 day moving average of $494.30 and a 200 day moving average of $516.21. The firm has a market cap of $443.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.