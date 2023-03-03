Edgar Lomax Co. VA Lowers Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 4.7% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA owned about 0.12% of General Dynamics worth $68,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.39. The stock had a trading volume of 164,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,168. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

