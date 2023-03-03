Edgar Lomax Co. VA Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $690.05. The stock had a trading volume of 206,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $788.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $727.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $685.55.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.