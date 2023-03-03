Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 200 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,976,973,000 after acquiring an additional 188,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,786,039,000 after acquiring an additional 74,395 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,279,276,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,960,000 after acquiring an additional 41,209 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.81.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $27.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $625.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,693. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.10. The company has a market capitalization of $260.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

