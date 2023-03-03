Edgar Lomax Co. VA Trims Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,735 shares during the quarter. Exelon comprises 2.2% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA owned about 0.08% of Exelon worth $31,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2,237.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 248,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 238,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 164.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 18.0% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,086. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

