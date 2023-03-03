Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 190,983 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 433.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 190,983 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vale by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 166,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 66,008 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.17. 4,896,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,242,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

