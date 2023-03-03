Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 4,199 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,370,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 14.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,850,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,585,000 after buying an additional 1,458,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $636,060,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 19.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,302,000 after purchasing an additional 309,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,376,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,553,000 after purchasing an additional 115,160 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RHI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.90. 62,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,806. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.82. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $122.29.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

