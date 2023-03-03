Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 94,776 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 150.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,776 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 47.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,433.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,433.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,693. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.56. 378,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,313. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.10%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

