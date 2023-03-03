Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $4.57 Million Investment in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 186,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.10% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

ZWS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 69,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZWS. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,573 shares of company stock worth $633,483 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.