Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 15,351 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $584,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,722 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,838,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,731,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.