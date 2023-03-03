Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 610,632 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 610,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.17% of Bausch Health Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,965,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 179,541 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 50.0% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.34. 295,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,028,479. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

