Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,987 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Jabil by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $382,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,794. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 347,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,925,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $382,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,562 shares of company stock valued at $15,294,991. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE JBL traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $84.84. 162,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.63. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $84.96.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Articles

