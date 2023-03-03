Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 6,246 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 304,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,086,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 96,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,483,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,367,000 after purchasing an additional 169,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.7 %

CCI stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.45. The company had a trading volume of 311,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,245. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The company has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.91 and a 200 day moving average of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

