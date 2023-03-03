Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 9,451 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,451 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

XOM traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,880,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.