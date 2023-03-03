Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $4.76 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.5% in the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 58,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 473,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,782,000 after acquiring an additional 122,855 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.46. 109,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.95. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $83.80. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.19%.

ELS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

