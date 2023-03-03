EHP Funds Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

EHP Funds Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $770.94. The company had a trading volume of 95,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,293. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $738.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $717.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $800.48. The company has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $853.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.19.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total value of $769,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at $16,979,634.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total transaction of $769,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,979,634.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $20,640,437 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

