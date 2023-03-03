EHP Funds Inc. Buys 1,500 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

EHP Funds Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 48.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 45.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.06. The company had a trading volume of 515,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,110. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.89. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.18 and a one year high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

