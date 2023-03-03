EHP Funds Inc. Buys 41,020 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

EHP Funds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1,136.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 41,020 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 184,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $11,283,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.7% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 82,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.09. 1,641,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,949,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.95 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

