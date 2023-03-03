EHP Funds Inc. Buys Shares of 18,860 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.74. 326,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,478. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

