EHP Funds Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

EHP Funds Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Marathon Oil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 432.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 299,429 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 9.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,474,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,628,000 after purchasing an additional 215,818 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,874,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 238,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE MRO traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,731,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,988,113. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

