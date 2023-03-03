EHP Funds Inc. Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

EHP Funds Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up 1.0% of EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.21. 258,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.