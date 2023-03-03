EHP Funds Inc. Makes New $4.78 Million Investment in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,000. Atlas Air Worldwide accounts for about 1.0% of EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. EHP Funds Inc. owned 0.18% of Atlas Air Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,938,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,327,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,944,000 after acquiring an additional 481,898 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,251,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,258,000 after acquiring an additional 94,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,507,000 after buying an additional 28,414 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.85. The company had a trading volume of 174,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.15. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $102.27.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

