EHP Funds Inc. Purchases New Shares in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,000. EVO Payments makes up 0.9% of EHP Funds Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. EHP Funds Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of EVO Payments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 5,954.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at EVO Payments

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $118,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVO Payments Stock Performance

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of EVOP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,105. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

