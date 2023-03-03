EHP Funds Inc. Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X makes up approximately 1.7% of EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. EHP Funds Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 62.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter worth $879,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 23.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 95,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 13.2% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $69.49. 5,852,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,135,256. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $128.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.67.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

