EJF Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

EJF Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 3.84% of First United worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FUNC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First United by 28.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United in the first quarter worth about $212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First United by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First United by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in First United by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FUNC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960. The firm has a market cap of $132.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.77. First United Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

