EJF Capital LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

EJF Capital LLC reduced its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after buying an additional 348,545 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $9,670,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $9,118,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,634,000 after purchasing an additional 210,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $5,800,000. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OBNK. Piper Sandler lowered Origin Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

OBNK stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.31. 13,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,624. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.92. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $47.28.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.24%.

Insider Activity at Origin Bancorp

In related news, Director Michael Aubrey Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,725,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

