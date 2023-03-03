EJF Capital LLC Has $37.28 Million Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

EJF Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,343,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,432 shares during the period. Jackson Financial comprises approximately 5.8% of EJF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. EJF Capital LLC owned about 1.56% of Jackson Financial worth $37,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 38.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 88.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,563 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,154,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,120,000 after purchasing an additional 876,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 517.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after purchasing an additional 830,676 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 285.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 546,135 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JXN traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.97. 678,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,014. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

