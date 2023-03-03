EJF Capital LLC Has $5.68 Million Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

EJF Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 5,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFBC. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ:PFBC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.40. 20,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,476. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.63. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $76.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

