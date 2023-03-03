EJF Capital LLC Has $8.59 Million Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

EJF Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney accounts for about 1.3% of EJF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,731,000 after purchasing an additional 837,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,850,000 after acquiring an additional 160,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,479,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,225,000 after acquiring an additional 89,104 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ HWC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,730. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.65.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

