EJF Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 617.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW traded up $4.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,475,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,453. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.39. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $246.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.75.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

