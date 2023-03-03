EJF Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 24,989 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,424,398 shares of company stock worth $18,382,780. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,814,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,182,622. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

