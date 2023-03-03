EJF Capital LLC Invests $2.01 Million in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 85,106 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.40% of CNB Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 58.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 71.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

CCNE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,661. CNB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $503.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81.

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). CNB Financial had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other CNB Financial news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $31,967.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,138.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,993 shares of company stock valued at $46,853 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

