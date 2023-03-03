EJF Capital LLC Sells 148,141 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

EJF Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,141 shares during the period. Coastal Financial comprises approximately 1.8% of EJF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. EJF Capital LLC owned 2.26% of Coastal Financial worth $11,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 499.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 27,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 38,695 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCB traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,217. The firm has a market cap of $589.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.10. Coastal Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $360,463.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,088 shares in the company, valued at $15,842,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew P. Skotdal sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $49,087.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,925,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,273 shares of company stock worth $2,170,907 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.53% of the company's stock.

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. It operates through the following segments: community bank and CCBX.

