EJF Capital LLC Sells 14,834 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

EJF Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,834 shares during the period. PCB Bancorp comprises 1.0% of EJF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. EJF Capital LLC owned 2.42% of PCB Bancorp worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCSD Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 129.9% during the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 20,178 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 79.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 251.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,342,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,568,372.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,342,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,568,372.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Chon sold 5,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $100,209.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25,725 shares of company stock worth $471,530. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCB Bancorp Price Performance

PCB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,037. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $270.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 30.10%. Research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

About PCB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

